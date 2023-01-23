Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$40.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. TD Securities raised their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at C$3,690,551.48.

Saputo Trading Down 2.9 %

TSE:SAP opened at C$34.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$24.61 and a 1 year high of C$37.25.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 74.23%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

