Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHFGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $448.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SDMHF shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €465.00 ($505.43) to €455.00 ($494.57) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock opened at $328.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.54. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1-year low of $282.50 and a 1-year high of $557.15.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

