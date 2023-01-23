Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($161.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €143.44 ($155.91) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($82.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €129.92.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

