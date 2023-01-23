Scholarship Coin Price Hits $0.0014 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $21,720.71 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 72.8% against the dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00412208 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.28 or 0.28933939 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00590954 BTC.

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,511,800 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00130017 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

