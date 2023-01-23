Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after buying an additional 1,633,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,223,000 after buying an additional 217,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after buying an additional 116,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after buying an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 459,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,479. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.