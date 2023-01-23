Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lessened by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,399 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,640,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.68. 28,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,676. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.12.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

