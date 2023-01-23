Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after buying an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,329,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $198.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

