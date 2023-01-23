Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,563 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 636,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after buying an additional 124,367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS opened at $70.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $79.07.

