Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after buying an additional 2,806,647 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after buying an additional 1,386,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,221,000.

Shares of COWZ opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02.

