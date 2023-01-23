Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHG opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. On average, analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Insider Transactions at Bright Health Group

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 64,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $66,421.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 414,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 64,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $66,421.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 767,794 shares of company stock worth $605,596. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

