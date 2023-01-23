SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT Raised to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SCPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.55.

SciPlay Stock Performance

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 841.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SciPlay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SciPlay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SciPlay by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 135,563 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

