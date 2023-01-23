Scotiabank Boosts Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to C$36.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of HRNNF remained flat at $28.31 during midday trading on Monday. 1,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

