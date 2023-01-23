Scotiabank Cuts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$73.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CCL Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

CCDBF opened at $44.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. CCL Industries has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $53.17.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

