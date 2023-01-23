Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $91.81. 273,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,407. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $920.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,256,000 after buying an additional 212,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after buying an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Stories

