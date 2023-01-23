SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on S. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $14.72. 3,371,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.49. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $6,128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,421.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 834,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,620. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SentinelOne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

