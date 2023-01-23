ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) is River Oaks Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

River Oaks Capital LLC reduced its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares comprises approximately 4.4% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $63.53 and a one year high of $97.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

