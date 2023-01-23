Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,872,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

