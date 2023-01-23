Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,564 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

