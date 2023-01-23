Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,197 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,692,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $227.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

