Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $50.53.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.