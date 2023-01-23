Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $50.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.