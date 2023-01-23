Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $713,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

