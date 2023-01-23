Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Accenture comprises about 0.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $280.83 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $360.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.88 and a 200-day moving average of $282.16.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,761 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,688 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

