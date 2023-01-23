Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $561,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,186 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

LUV opened at $37.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

