Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after buying an additional 664,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,083,000 after buying an additional 588,429 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
