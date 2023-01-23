Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,045 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $87,285,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $193.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

