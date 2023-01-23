Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $490,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

