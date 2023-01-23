Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 206,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

