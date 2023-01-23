Short Interest in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expands By 11.3%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 357,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,542. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.