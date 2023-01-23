Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Rises By 5.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNCP opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

About AGNC Investment

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.