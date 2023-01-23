Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Increases By 17.6%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,128,900 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 2,659,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.0 days.

Air Canada stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

