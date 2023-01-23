Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Increases By 17.6%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,128,900 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 2,659,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.0 days.

Air Canada Price Performance

Air Canada stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Canada Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.