Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declines By 21.0%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:AFB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.16. 67,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,625. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

