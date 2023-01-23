Short Interest in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Declines By 9.1%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 12,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alpine 4 Stock Down 1.7 %

ALPP opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Alpine 4 has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine 4

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alpine 4 by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alpine 4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine 4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine 4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine 4 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

