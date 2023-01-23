Short Interest in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Increases By 21.9%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth $113,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Annovis Bio stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,194. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio ( NYSE:ANVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. Research analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

