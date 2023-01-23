Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Rises By 10.1%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:APOG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.92. 951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,461. The company has a market capitalization of $975.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $490,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.