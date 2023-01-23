Short Interest in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Declines By 14.4%

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $237.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.25. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

