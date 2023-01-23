Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Declines By 7.2%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 6,860,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,123,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

