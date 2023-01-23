Short Interest in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Increases By 22.4%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 227,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 115,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,821. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 31.10%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,630,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.