Short Interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Increases By 23.5%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BSBR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. 1,263,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,154. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSBR shares. Barclays downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
About Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)
