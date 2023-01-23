Short Interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Grows By 7.1%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 144,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bit Brother Stock Performance

Shares of BTB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.37. 5,278,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,764. Bit Brother has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Bit Brother Company Profile

Bit Brother Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the supply and distribution of tea beverages and related products. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Changsha, China.

