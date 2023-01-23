Short Interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Grows By 7.1%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 144,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Bit Brother Stock Performance
Shares of BTB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.37. 5,278,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,764. Bit Brother has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.
Bit Brother Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bit Brother (BTB)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Brother Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Brother and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.