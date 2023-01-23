Short Interest in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Increases By 6.9%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 933,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bread Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BFH stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.08. 1,104,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,772. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $74.80.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.69. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

