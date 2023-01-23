Short Interest in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Rises By 18.8%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Cincinnati Bancorp accounts for about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Cincinnati Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 10.36%.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.