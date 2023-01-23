Short Interest in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Increases By 15.8%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $19.38. 190,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,076. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $542,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $542,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,004.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,304 shares of company stock worth $9,126,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

