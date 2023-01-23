Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Expands By 16.7%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

CNOBP stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.68. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

