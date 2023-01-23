Short Interest in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Declines By 7.4%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 753,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Truist Financial lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. 450,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,280. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.93 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

