Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Increases By 15.0%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 735.8 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTOF remained flat at $3.45 during trading on Monday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

Get CTT - Correios De Portugal alerts:

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.