Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Increases By 15.0%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 735.8 days.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTOF remained flat at $3.45 during trading on Monday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTT – Correios De Portugal (CTTOF)
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.