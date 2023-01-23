Short Interest in CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Declines By 11.7%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,656,900 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 31,304,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,097,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CytoDyn Stock Performance

CYDY stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,123. CytoDyn has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), oncology, and such as coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

