Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Decreases By 7.7%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954,486 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,312,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE DSX traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $3.65. 3,139,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $314.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 47.51% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.