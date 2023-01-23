Short Interest in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Increases By 16.2%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 862,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,553,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,785,000 after purchasing an additional 138,833 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after buying an additional 1,569,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 187,979 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 170,649 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DICE. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

DICE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.81. 18,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,318. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

