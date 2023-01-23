Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Increases By 20.9%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Dogness (International) Stock Up 1.7 %

DOGZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Dogness has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 168,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

