Short Interest in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Increases By 12.8%

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Doma Stock Performance

DOMA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 508,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,232. Doma has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Doma had a negative net margin of 49.12% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. The company had revenue of $107.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million.

Insider Activity at Doma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $29,743.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,219,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,795.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 196,821 shares of company stock valued at $93,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Doma by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Doma by 298.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 995,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Doma by 18.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doma by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOMA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Doma to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Articles

